Indian propaganda on Jammu and Kashmir terror attack misleads intl community: Pakistan

Pakistan refuted an Indian foreign secretary's briefing to envoys of key nations on so-called attempts to carry out a terror attack in disputed Jammu and Kashmir areas as "completely baseless."

Indian security officer stands near a damaged wall after a gunfight in Nagrota on the outskirts of Jammu city, the winter capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir on November 19. Four militants were killed and a policeman wounded Thursday morning in a gunfight in restive Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said. Photo: Xinhua

The Indian government's accusation of terrorist attacks has escalated its anti-Pakistan campaign, marked by false narratives, concocted evidence, and orchestration of false flag operations, according to a document received by the Global Times from the Pakistani Embassy in China on Thursday.On Monday, India's foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla organized a briefing session to foreign envoys from a number of countries, including the US and Russia, on the Pakistani origins of the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists who attempted to carry out an attack in Jammu and Kashmir last week. At the briefing session, the envoys of at least three of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council were invited. But the Chinese Ambassador in India was not among those present, reported Indian newspaper Hindustan Times on Monday, citing people familiar with developments.The alleged attempted terrorist attack in Nagrota district on November 19 turned out to be an incident in which four militants were killed and a policeman wounded during a morning gunfight in restive in Indian-controlled Kashmir, reported the Xinhua News Agency.The gunfight broke out near toll Plaza in Nagrota on the outskirts of Jammu, the winter capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, Xinhua said.India's purported briefing is another attempt to mischievously implicate Pakistan in some alleged planned attack in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the Pakistan foreign office's statement said.The "completely baseless and unsubstantiated Indian allegations" are nothing but a reflection of desperate efforts on India's part to salvage its false terrorism narrative against Pakistan and to divert international attention from its state-terrorism in IIOJK and state-sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan, it added.Pakistan is to continue exposing India and not let the world community be misled by Indian propaganda, said the statement, adding that the world community, including the UN counter-terrorism mechanism, must act on the Dossier presented by Pakistan with incontrovertible evidence of India state-sponsorship of terrorism.Harmonious co-existence between India and Pakistan, which are both important countries in South Asia, is vital to regional peace, stability and development, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian in Beijing on November 16.As a neighbor of both countries, China calls on the two sides to exercise restraint and resolve differences through dialogue, and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability, said Zhao.China's position on the Kashmir issue is consistent and clear. It is an issue left over from history between India and Pakistan, which should be resolved properly and peacefully in accordance with the UN Charter, relevant Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements, Zhao stressed.