Southeast Asian countries eye co-prosperity with China via enhanced party-to-party exchanges

Xisha Islands in the South China Sea Photo: VCG

Southeast Asian countries envision greater involvement in China's development and look forward to working with the Communist Party of China (CPC) to promote regional multilateralism, said representatives to a dialogue between the CPC and political parties of Southeast Asian countries on Thursday.It was the CPC's first multilateral dialogue with the political parties of Southeast Asian countries, and the first meeting between representatives of the CPC and leaders of ASEAN political party leaders since the recently-signed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).The dialogue, initiated by the International Liaison Department of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, was held in Nanning, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, a vital region linking China with ASEAN counties, and attracted party leaders, government representatives, and envoys of nearly 40 political parties in Southeast Asian countries.The dialogue was held on the day before the 27th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, which features regional cooperation in digital economy, science and technology, health and other fields, to promote the construction of China-ASEAN community."The high-level dialogue is very important, especially among the policy makers of ASEAN countries and China. It helps them share experiences in best practices, move towards making policies and regulations more in tune with each other, and to more coherently complement each other," Arthayudh Srisamoot, Thailand Ambassador to China, told the Global Times on Thursday.Representatives also acknowledged the CPC's long-term plan on social and economic evolvement, saying that China's 2035 targets boosted confidence in neighboring countries and would become a core driver of future economic growth.Party leaders said they are pinning their hopes on China giving a boost to regional economies, saying that trading with China will be the impetus for economic growth and recovery throughout the entire Southeast Asian region in the future.Many suggested that the coming Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccines have also created a safer environment for overall regional economic recovery.China has offered various anti-epidemic materials and sent medical experts, which ASEAN countries representatives appreciated most."China's early assistance in giving out millions of facemasks to ASEAN countries has been much appreciated, and China's vaccine development and its availability to ASEAN countries will enable Southeast Asian governments and peoples to overcome the pandemic at the earliest possibility," said Nalinee Taveesin, Chairperson of Foreign Affairs of Pheu Thai Party at the dialogue.Despite different national conditions, political systems and beliefs, Southeast Asian countries cooperate with China based on the principle of "mutual respect and harmony but not sameness.""The past has been painted with differences, disputes, and even confrontations, but history has also shown us the common interest linking common culture and heritage, as well as the values that are shared among us and the feeling of brotherhood that we share and will always prevails, said Sugiono, Vice General Chairman of the Indonesia's Great Indonesia Movement Party, at the dialogue session.Recognizing the remaining potential dispute among some Southeast Asian countries in regards to territorial sovereignty or maritime rights and interests, Sugiono appealed for peaceful solutions be sought via dialogue and friendly consultation.