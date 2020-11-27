Police in Toronto arrest restaurant owner for defying lockdown rules

Police officers arrest the owner of a restaurant, who was charged with defying lockdown rules, in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 26, 2020. Canada's COVID-19 cases surpassed the 350,000 level on Thursday afternoon as the country confirmed a total of 351,133 COVID-19 cases and 11,776 deaths, according to CTV. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Police officers arrest the owner of a restaurant, who was charged with defying lockdown rules, in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 26, 2020. Canada's COVID-19 cases surpassed the 350,000 level on Thursday afternoon as the country confirmed a total of 351,133 COVID-19 cases and 11,776 deaths, according to CTV. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Police officers prevent people from entering a restaurant, whose owner was charged with defying lockdown rules, in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 26, 2020. Canada's COVID-19 cases surpassed the 350,000 level on Thursday afternoon as the country confirmed a total of 351,133 COVID-19 cases and 11,776 deaths, according to CTV. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Mounted police officers arrive at a restaurant, whose owner was charged with defying lockdown rules, in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 26, 2020. Canada's COVID-19 cases surpassed the 350,000 level on Thursday afternoon as the country confirmed a total of 351,133 COVID-19 cases and 11,776 deaths, according to CTV. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)