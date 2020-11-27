Farmers harvest radishes in Indian-controlled Kashmir

A farmer harvests a radish on the outskirts of Jammu, the winter capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, Nov. 24, 2020. (Str/Xinhua)

Farmers harvest radishes on the outskirts of Jammu, the winter capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir. These vegetables, grown without using any chemical fertilizers, are in great demand as people nowadays prefer more organic products.

Farmers wash radishes before selling them in the local market on the outskirts of Jammu, the winter capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, Nov. 24, 2020. (Str/Xinhua)

