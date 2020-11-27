Rocket launchers in live-fire test

Wheeled long-range multiple launch rocket systems (LRMLRS) attached to a rocket detachment of a brigade under the PLA Eastern Theater Command conduct a salvo of shells during a live-fire test on November 14.Photo:China Military

