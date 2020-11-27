First nuclear unit with Hualong One reactor connected to grid

Photo shows the conventional island of the No.5 nuclear power unit in the city of Fuqing, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 26, 2020. China's first nuclear power unit using Hualong One technology, a domestically developed third-generation reactor design, was connected to the grid at 0:41 a.m. Friday and started to generate electricity, according to the China National Nuclear Corporation.Photo:Xinhua
Staff members work in control room of the No.5 nuclear power unit in the city of Fuqing, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 27, 2020. China's first nuclear power unit using Hualong One technology, a domestically developed third-generation reactor design, was connected to the grid at 0:41 a.m. Friday and started to generate electricity, according to the China National Nuclear Corporation.Photo:Xinhua