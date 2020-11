View of Sansha Town in China's Fujian

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 26, 2020 shows a fishing boat sailing back at sunset in Sansha Town, Xiapu County of southeast China's Fujian Province.Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 26, 2020 shows fishing boats at sunset in Sansha Town, Xiapu County of southeast China's Fujian Province.Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 26, 2020 shows the sunset scenery in Sansha Town, Xiapu County of southeast China's Fujian Province.Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 26, 2020 shows fishermen working at sunset in Sansha Town, Xiapu County of southeast China's Fujian Province.Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 26, 2020 shows fishing boats at sunset in Sansha Town, Xiapu County of southeast China's Fujian Province.Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 26, 2020 shows an aquatic farm at sunset in Sansha Town, Xiapu County of southeast China's Fujian Province.Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 26, 2020 shows a fishing boat sailing back at sunset in Sansha Town, Xiapu County of southeast China's Fujian Province.Photo:Xinhua