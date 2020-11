A girl wearing a mask rides bike amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Havana, Cuba, Nov. 26, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

People watch the performance of artists amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Havana, Cuba, Nov. 26, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

People eat at a restaurant amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Havana, Cuba, Nov. 26, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

Parents wait for their children at the gate of a primary school amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Havana, Cuba, Nov. 26, 2020. Photo:Xinhua