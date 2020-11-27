Xiapu optimizes export procedures to help companies function better

Workers process fish in a company in Sansha Town, Xiapu County of southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 26, 2020. By optimizing export procedures, Xiapu has reduced the average time for export tax refund to less than five working days, which effectively helps export companies function better.Photo:Xinhua

