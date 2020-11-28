Qinghai rich in solar, wind power

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 31, 2019 shows solar modules at a photovoltaic power industrial park in Golmud City, northwest China's Qinghai Province. Qinghai is rich in solar and wind power. So far, the total installed renewable energy power generating capacity in Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture and Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture has reached 15 million kilowatts and 10 million kilowatts respectively. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

A worker works at the construction site of a photovoltaic power base in Gonghe County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Nov. 26, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Aerial photo taken on July 9, 2020 shows water gushing out from the Lijiaxia Hydropower Station in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

Workers work at the construction site of a photovoltaic power base in Gonghe County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Nov. 26, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)