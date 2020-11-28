Israel eases full lockdown on Friday

People shop at a market in central Israeli city of Ramla, on Nov. 27, 2020. On Friday morning, major shopping malls, markets and museums in Israel reopened for the first time to ease the full lockdown imposed on Sept. 18. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)

