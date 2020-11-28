Pattaya Fireworks Festival 2020 held in Thailand

Photo taken on Nov. 27, 2020 shows a fireworks show during the Pattaya Fireworks Festival 2020 in Pattaya, Thailand. The nighttime festival is held on Nov. 27-28 in Pattaya beach area under the theme of "Light is Life".Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on Nov. 27, 2020 shows a fireworks show during the Pattaya Fireworks Festival 2020 in Pattaya, Thailand. The nighttime festival is held on Nov. 27-28 in Pattaya beach area under the theme of "Light is Life".Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on Nov. 27, 2020 shows a fireworks show during the Pattaya Fireworks Festival 2020 in Pattaya, Thailand. The nighttime festival is held on Nov. 27-28 in Pattaya beach area under the theme of "Light is Life".Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on Nov. 27, 2020 shows a fireworks show during the Pattaya Fireworks Festival 2020 in Pattaya, Thailand. The nighttime festival is held on Nov. 27-28 in Pattaya beach area under the theme of "Light is Life".Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on Nov. 27, 2020 shows a fireworks show during the Pattaya Fireworks Festival 2020 in Pattaya, Thailand. The nighttime festival is held on Nov. 27-28 in Pattaya beach area under the theme of "Light is Life".Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on Nov. 27, 2020 shows a fireworks show during the Pattaya Fireworks Festival 2020 in Pattaya, Thailand. The nighttime festival is held on Nov. 27-28 in Pattaya beach area under the theme of "Light is Life".Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on Nov. 27, 2020 shows a fireworks show during the Pattaya Fireworks Festival 2020 in Pattaya, Thailand. The nighttime festival is held on Nov. 27-28 in Pattaya beach area under the theme of "Light is Life".Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on Nov. 27, 2020 shows a fireworks show during the Pattaya Fireworks Festival 2020 in Pattaya, Thailand. The nighttime festival is held on Nov. 27-28 in Pattaya beach area under the theme of "Light is Life".Photo:Xinhua