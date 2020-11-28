Putin to Hold Annual Press Conference on 17 December in Video-Format

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during the 12th BRICS summit via video conference on Nov. 17, 2020.File photo:Xinhua

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold his annual press conference on 17 December, it will be held in the online format, the Kremlin said on Friday."On 29 November, at 12:00 [09:00 GMT], the press office of the Russian Federation president starts accrediting journalists for the annual press conference of Russian President Putin, which will be held on 17 December 2020", the Kremlin said in a statement.Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the president will be speaking from his residency in Novo-Ogaryovo in the videoconference format, the Kremlin specified.President Putin held the previous traditional final press conference on 19 December, 2019. The president answered questions from Russian and foreign journalists, with topics ranging from bilateral relationships with countries around the globe to the legacy left to Russia by the Soviet Union.