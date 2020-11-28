Ice rink opens to public at Moscow's VDNH exhibition complex

A couple kisses during the opening of a skating rink at VDNH (The Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy) in Moscow, Russia, Nov. 27, 2020. An ice rink with a total area of over 20,000 square meters opened to the public at Moscow's VDNH exhibition complex on Friday.Photo:Xinhua

People skate during the opening of a skating rink at VDNH (The Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy) in Moscow, Russia, Nov. 27, 2020. An ice rink with a total area of over 20,000 square meters opened to the public at Moscow's VDNH exhibition complex on Friday.Photo:Xinhua

A man wearing a face mask takes ice skates during the opening of a skating rink at VDNH (The Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy) in Moscow, Russia, Nov. 27, 2020. An ice rink with a total area of over 20,000 square meters opened to the public at Moscow's VDNH exhibition complex on Friday.Photo:Xinhua

People skate during the opening of a skating rink at VDNH (The Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy) in Moscow, Russia, Nov. 27, 2020. An ice rink with a total area of over 20,000 square meters opened to the public at Moscow's VDNH exhibition complex on Friday.Photo:Xinhua