China's Chang'e-5 lunar probe successfully brakes, enters moon's orbit

The moon on Saturday night Photo: Chen Xiao

China's Chang'e-5 lunar probe on Saturday succesfully carried out a braking maneuver and entered the moon's orbit.According to China National Space Administration, after a 112-hour flight, at 8:58pm Beijing time, Chang'e-5 lunar probe ignited its engine about 400km above moon's surface. It shut down the engine 17 minutes later and the real-time monitoring data showed the probe has sucessfully conducted the braking maneuver for lunar orbiting.

Photo:Courtesy of CASC

The maneuver is a key orbital control measure for the lunar probe to decelerate so that it can be captured by the moon's gravitational force.China on Tuesday launched Chang'e-5 to collect and return samples from the moon, the country's first attempt to retrieve samples from an extraterrestrial body.