Yantai in E China sees first snow of this winter

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/11/29 8:53:13

A man rides an electric bike in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 28, 2020. The city saw the first snow of this winter on Saturday. (Photo by Sun Wentan/Xinhua)


 

A man walks in the snow in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 28, 2020. The city saw the first snow of this winter on Saturday. (Photo by Sun Wentan/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: CHINA
