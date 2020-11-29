People take photos of flowers of bougainvillea plants on wall of old community in Fuzhou

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/11/29 9:08:24

A girl poses for photos in front of flowers of bougainvillea plants on a wall of an old community in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 28, 2020. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)


 

People take photos of flowers of bougainvillea plants on a wall of an old community in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 28, 2020. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)


 

People take photos of flowers of bougainvillea plants on a wall of an old community in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 28, 2020. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)


 

People take photos of flowers of bougainvillea plants on a wall of an old community in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 28, 2020. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus