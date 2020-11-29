View of Qairhan Salt Lake in NW China

Photo taken on Nov. 27, 2020 shows the Qairhan Salt Lake in northwest China's Qinghai Province. Qairhan Salt Lake, covering more than 5,800 square kilometers in Qinghai, boasts deposits of more than 60 billion tonnes of various resources, such as potassium, sodium, magnesium and lithium. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

