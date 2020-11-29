Shenzhen Reading Month held in S China

People experience Chinese woodblock printing technique at Shenzhen Library during the Shenzhen Reading Month in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 28, 2020. The Shenzhen Reading Month has been held each November since 2000, causing UNESCO to name the city a global model for the promotion of reading. This year's event aims to promote its development vitality and cultural charm, according to the organizers. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

A boy experiences an interactive game with elements of Chinese characters at the exhibition area of Shenzhen Technology University Library during the Shenzhen Reading Month in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 28, 2020. The Shenzhen Reading Month has been held each November since 2000, causing UNESCO to name the city a global model for the promotion of reading. This year's event aims to promote its development vitality and cultural charm, according to the organizers. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

People read books at the exhibition area of Longgang Library during the Shenzhen Reading Month in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 28, 2020. The Shenzhen Reading Month has been held each November since 2000, causing UNESCO to name the city a global model for the promotion of reading. This year's event aims to promote its development vitality and cultural charm, according to the organizers. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

A girl experiences traditional Chinese rubbing technique at Shenzhen Library during the Shenzhen Reading Month in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 28, 2020. The Shenzhen Reading Month has been held each November since 2000, causing UNESCO to name the city a global model for the promotion of reading. This year's event aims to promote its development vitality and cultural charm, according to the organizers. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)