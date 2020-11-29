Farmers harvest olives in suburbs of Marrakech, Morocco

A farmer harvests olives in the suburbs of Marrakech, Morocco, on Nov. 28, 2020. Olive is a key commodity in daily life in Morocco. (Photo by Chadi/Xinhua)


 

A farmer harvests olives in the suburbs of Marrakech, Morocco, on Nov. 28, 2020. Olive is a key commodity in daily life in Morocco. (Photo by Chadi/Xinhua)


 

Farmers load harvested olives into a box in the suburbs of Marrakech, Morocco, on Nov. 28, 2020. Olive is a key commodity in daily life in Morocco. (Photo by Chadi/Xinhua)


 

A farmer harvests olives in the suburbs of Marrakech, Morocco, on Nov. 28, 2020. Olive is a key commodity in daily life in Morocco. (Photo by Chadi/Xinhua)


 

