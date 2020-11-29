Yemen launches door-to-door polio immunization for over 4 mln children

A medical worker gives a child a dose of polio vaccine in Sanaa, Yemen, on Nov. 28, 2020. Yemen's health authorities on Saturday launched a polio vaccination campaign for more than 4 million children in the north of the war-torn country. The three-day campaign is supported by the World Health Organization, the UNICEF and other international aid agencies, the local health authorities said in a statement. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)
Children look at a poster promoting the polio vaccination in Sanaa, Yemen, on Nov. 28, 2020. Yemen's health authorities on Saturday launched a polio vaccination campaign for more than 4 million children in the north of the war-torn country. The three-day campaign is supported by the World Health Organization, the UNICEF and other international aid agencies, the local health authorities said in a statement. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)
A medical worker marks a child's finger after giving her a dose of polio vaccine in Sanaa, Yemen, on Nov. 28, 2020. Yemen's health authorities on Saturday launched a polio vaccination campaign for more than 4 million children in the north of the war-torn country. The three-day campaign is supported by the World Health Organization, the UNICEF and other international aid agencies, the local health authorities said in a statement. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)