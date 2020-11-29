Rare ancient books exhibited at Shenzhen Museum

Visitors view ancient books at Shenzhen Museum in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 28, 2020. A total of 124 sets of rare ancient books were displayed at the exhibition. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

