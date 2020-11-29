Rare ancient books exhibited at Shenzhen Museum

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/11/29 9:41:11

Visitors view ancient books at Shenzhen Museum in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 28, 2020. A total of 124 sets of rare ancient books were displayed at the exhibition. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)


 

A visitor takes a picture of an ancient book at Shenzhen Museum in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 28, 2020. A total of 124 sets of rare ancient books were displayed at the exhibition. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)


 

An ancient scroll is exhibited at Shenzhen Museum in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 28, 2020. A total of 124 sets of rare ancient books were displayed at the exhibition. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)


 

An ancient book is exhibited at Shenzhen Museum in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 28, 2020. A total of 124 sets of rare ancient books were displayed at the exhibition. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus