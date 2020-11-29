NYS governor, NYC mayor ask people to shop locally to support small businesses

People wearing face masks are seen in New York, the United States, Nov. 27, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Saturday called on New Yorkers to shop locally on the occasion of the Small Business Saturday, as the raging COVID-19 pandemic forced most of them to stay at home during the Thanksgiving holiday.Both officials have repeatedly warned the citizens not to travel during the month-long holiday season from Thanksgiving till New Year, as going out to reunite with families or friends will fuel the spread of the coronavirus which has claimed 265,000 lives and had 90,000 people hospitalized nationwide."Small businesses drive NY's economy and make our communities and neighborhoods unique. Support YOUR locally-owned small businesses. Shop local & shop safe, this Saturday and every day," tweeted Governor Cuomo on Saturday."This holiday season, be sure to shop local. Our small businesses are the cornerstones of their communities and the key to our recovery," tweeted Mayor Blasio."Today marks the 11th annual Small Business Saturday and this holiday season small businesses need our support more than ever. So whether online, curbside, safely in store, we can all help make an impact by shopping small," said a post on the Facebook page of Small Business Saturday.Small Business Saturday is a day dedicated to supporting small businesses and communities across the country. Founded by American Express in 2010, this day is celebrated each year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.