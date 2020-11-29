China State Post Bureau says parcels to US are delivered as normal

A staff member packages products at a workshop of Hunan Comtom Electronic Co., Ltd in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province. (File Photo by Chen Sihan/Xinhua)

China State Post Bureau said recently that current parcel deliveries to the US are operating normally, denying recent reports that the mails and parcels sent to the US are denied entry because of inadequate information.According to the statement by the State Post Bureau, rumors have been spreading online that any parcels sent from the company to the US can be subject to Synthetics Trafficking and Overdose Prevention (STOP) ACT.Under the STOP Act, it requires United State Postal Services (USPS) to provide advance electronic data (EAD) on incoming foreign shipments, including basic information like the name and address of the shipper and recipient. It is said that the act can deny the parcel's entry from January 1 next year.According to the bureau, it had already reached an agreement with the USPS back in 2019, under which all deliveries will be provided with EAD. China has been complying strictly with the agreement and there is no incidents of Chinese parcels refused entry to the US because of lack of information.Global Times