Shanghai Marathon kicks off Sunday, despite cluster of coronavirus cases in the city

The 2020 Shanghai Marathon kicks off Sunday morning, with some 9,000 runners participating. Photo: Yang Hui/GT

The 2020 Shanghai Marathon kicked off Sunday morning, with some 9,000 runners participating, much lower than the average of 38,000 runners recorded in the previous years. The event becomes the only Platinum Label Road Race in the world to go ahead normally amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to media reports.In the past days, at least seven COVID-19 cases related to cargo personnel at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport were reported.Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, only the full 42-kilometer marathon is held for this year's event. The 10-km and 5.5-km races have been canceled and runners are asked to observe rules of social distancing.Overseas runners were not allowed to take part in the event, and marathon organizers suggested that participants who have been to COVID-19 medium- and high-risk regions in the country not participate in the marathon. Spectator zones have also been scrapped.The race started at 7 am from the Bund in Shanghai. The 9,000 runners were divided into three groups that started at different times to avoid gathering. The runners also kept a safe distance from each other at the starting area.All participants had to submit nucleic acid test negative reports and their health codes, and pass facial recognition before they could enter the event.A runner in his 40s surnamed Li told the Global Times on Sunday that this year would be his third time participating in the event. "We had to report our daily temperature record to the event organizers," Li said, noting that he had been reluctant to take part in this year's event due to the virus, but felt relieved after noting how well the preventive measures had been carried out."I don't have any concerns apart from whether I'm lucky enough to get the chance to take part in the event," a young runner in his 20s surnamed Zhang told the Global Times on Sunday.Marathon organizers have implemented strict precautionary measures after Shanghai reported seven local confirmed COVID-19 cases recently related to the cargo business at Pudong International Airport.This year, the organizers implemented a pre-competition circuit breaker mechanism combined with previous emergency plans, which would mean the event will be instantly called off, if someone tests coronavirus positive before or during the event.Zhang Wenhong, China's leading infectious disease specialist and head of the Shanghai COVID-19 medical team, said in October that "hosting a marathon here could be a new 'starting point' for us."The winner of the marathon run will get 150,000 yuan ($22,813), and those finished second to eighth will get 100,000 yuan to 20,000 yuan respectively. The route includes the first turning at Xinkaihe Road, the pedestrian street on Nanjing Road E, People's Square and Jing'an Temple.The Shanghai International Marathon was listed as a Platinum Label Road Race by World Athletics in March this year, the first of its kind in China.