Descendant of national hero Lin Zexu investigated for serious disciplinary violations

Photo taken on June 23, 2020 shows a sculpture on the square of the Opium War Museum in Humen Town, Dongguan City, south China's Guangdong Province. Humen Town, located in the center of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, is rich in history and culture. In 1839, Lin Zexu, a Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) official who led the fight against opium smuggling, destroyed smuggled opium confiscated from foreign dealers at Humen Beach. The event highlighted the determination of the Chinese government and people to resist drug abuse, and the following Opium War opened the modern history of China. Over more than 40 years of reform and opening up, the town has made solid progress in industrial manufacturing, which greatly developed the real economy here in Humen. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

China's top disciplinary watchdog recently announced an investigation into Lin Dong, a former senior governor in South China's Hainan Province, who is also a descendant of national hero Lin Zexu.Lin Dong, former Party Secretary and Director of Hainan's Transport Department, is suspected of serious disciplinary violations, and is currently under disciplinary review and investigation by the Hainan disciplinary department, the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) said on its website on Saturday.Lin Dong is the son of the famous naval admiral Lin Zun, and a descendant of the patriotic general Lin Zexu.Born in 1960, Lin Dong is a CPC member who has held a number of government positions in Hainan, including a member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Sanya Committee and mayor of Danzhou. He retired in March 2020.Netizens on China's Twitter-like social media platform Weibo expressed their disappointment and anger over Lin's behavior, dubbing him a "disgrace to the family."As a leading scholar and official of the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), Lin Zexu is regarded as a national hero and patriot in China's modern history. He is best known for his firm resistance against foreign aggression in the fight against the British opium trade in the First Opium War (1839-42) and later for promoting the revitalization of traditional Chinese thought and institutions in China's Self-Strengthening Movement.Global Times