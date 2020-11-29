Festive lights for Christmas displayed in Madrid, Spain

Puerta del Sol square is decorated with festive lights in Madrid, capital of Spain, Nov. 28, 2020. The festive lights for Christmas were displayed from Nov. 26, 2020 and will last till Jan. 6, 2021. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

A street is decorated with festive lights in Madrid, capital of Spain, Nov. 28, 2020. The festive lights for Christmas were displayed from Nov. 26, 2020 and will last till Jan. 6, 2021. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Alcala Gate is decorated with festive lights in Madrid, capital of Spain, Nov. 28, 2020. The festive lights for Christmas were displayed from Nov. 26, 2020 and will last till Jan. 6, 2021. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

People visit a Christmas market at the Plaza Mayor in Madrid, capital of Spain, Nov. 28, 2020. The festive lights for Christmas were displayed from Nov. 26, 2020 and will last till Jan. 6, 2021. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

