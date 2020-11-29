"Museum is Reviving" event held at Xi'an Tang Hanguang Gate Museum

Artists in antique costumes perform during the "Museum is Reviving" event at the Xi'an Tang Hanguang Gate Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Nov. 28, 2020. The two-day event opened here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Visitors attend the "Museum is Reviving" event at the Xi'an Tang Hanguang Gate Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Nov. 28, 2020. The two-day event opened here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

