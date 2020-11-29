RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Happy birthday:Some bad news may have you feeling a little bit down today. You can take heart in the fact that things will turn around before too long. Quiet observation will allow you to discover a hidden opportunity. Your lucky numbers: 3, 6, 9, 14, 16.Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)A major turning point lies on the path ahead. Make sure you sit down with family to discuss the situation. You may find that not everyone wants the same things as you. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)Your recent successes may have you swelling with pride, but don't allow yourself to get too carried away. The winds of fate are ever shifting and they won't blow your way forever. Move forward with clear eyes. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Do not hesitate to take your time when faced with a confusing situation. Gather your wits about you and discuss things with those around you. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)Nothing worth having ever comes easy. You can expect a struggle if you want to get ahead at the office. Someone close to you may reveal their true feelings today. ✭✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)It might be time for a break if you have been feeling trapped by work, family or school. It will be far better to face things when you are better prepared instead of pushing yourself to the breaking point. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Miscommunication may throw a monkey wrench into your plans. Make sure you put yourself in other people's shoes when you explain your plans. Your financial luck is on the rise, making this a good time for investments. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)Your conscience will be the best guide to navigate a sticky situation. Any uncertainty is a sure sign that something is amiss. Focusing your energies on household chores will enable you to accomplish a great deal. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)You will have to summon all your vigor and energy to make progress today. It will be much better to handle things your self than to delegate authority. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)You will have to be proactive if you want to beat out the competition today. If others are moving too slow for your taste, it might be best to go it on your own. Some good news from afar will brighten your day. ✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)You will be able to take advantage of an opportunity for personal growth, but it will mean having to gather your courage. A pleasant surprise awaits you at home. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Although you should try your best to follow through with commitments today, conditions may make that very difficult. Admitting your mistakes will allow you to move on to a better future. ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)If you see there is a better way to do things, you should speak out. You will be doing nobody a favor by keeping your ideas to yourself. ✭✭✭