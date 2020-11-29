Crossword for teabreak

Puzzle

1 "Goldberg Variations" composer J.S.5 Coders' creations9 Assists in wrongdoing14 Hashtag popularized by "The Motto"15 Chick's sound16 Place to play17 Charge per bowling segment?19 Worship20 Hopelessly confused21 Marathon, e.g.23 Lose traction24 Dorm workers, briefly25 Source of bowling alley noise?28 In that case30 Thickening agent31 ___ de gallo33 Shoe part opposite the toe36 Photo tint40 With 43-Across, the two components of a certain bowling score?42 Start of some music genre names43 See 40-Across44 Crimean vacation spot45 Vodka in a blue bottle47 Dawn's counterpart48 Words to an "old chap"50 Home of the KGB52 Beginning bowler's milestone?57 Drink cubes60 Pindaric poems61 Did some weeding62 In front64 Admit to graduate school66 Challenging targets for a bowler?68 Buddhist concept symbolized by an endless knot69 Mountain stat.70 Parcel of farmland71 Boat smaller than a ketch72 Bronte's Jane73 Fruit exterior1 Overwhelmingly2 Artery from the left ventricle3 Post-Baroque4 Place to live5 Car loan letters6 Gem created by an animal7 Rose part8 What you do best9 Gardner or DuVernay10 Covers' covers11 Japanese mushroom12 City WSW of Milan13 Botanical beginnings18 Hearing locations?22 Subj. with sentence diagrams26 Sound of admiration27 (I can't believe you said that!)29 Very loud, in music31 "Gangnam Style" singer32 Bitter beer, briefly34 Obvious35 Bugling animal37 Lasciviousness38 "___ beyond me"39 Request41 Rightmost compass point46 Hearty laugh syllable49 Cigar waste51 Pants part52 Relatives, informally53 "In an ___ world ..."54 Back in style55 "Who's there?" to "Knock knock!"56 Layabout58 Specially trained group59 Notoriously unsuccessful car63 Pile65 Brief sleep67 "___ tried everything!"

Solution