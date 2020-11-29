Crossword for teabreak

Source: Global Times Published: 2020/11/29 15:28:40

Puzzle

ACROSS

  1 "Goldberg Variations" composer J.S.

  5 Coders' creations

  9 Assists in wrongdoing

 14 Hashtag popularized by "The Motto"

 15 Chick's sound

 16 Place to play

 17 Charge per bowling segment?

 19 Worship

 20 Hopelessly confused

 21 Marathon, e.g.

 23 Lose traction

 24 Dorm workers, briefly

 25 Source of bowling alley noise?

 28 In that case

 30 Thickening agent

 31 ___ de gallo

 33 Shoe part opposite the toe

 36 Photo tint

 40 With 43-Across, the two components of a certain bowling score?

 42 Start of some music genre names

 43 See 40-Across

 44 Crimean vacation spot

 45 Vodka in a blue bottle

 47 Dawn's counterpart

 48 Words to an "old chap"

 50 Home of the KGB

 52 Beginning bowler's milestone?

 57 Drink cubes

 60 Pindaric poems

 61 Did some weeding

 62 In front

 64 Admit to graduate school

 66 Challenging targets for a bowler?

 68 Buddhist concept symbolized by an endless knot

 69 Mountain stat.

 70 Parcel of farmland

 71 Boat smaller than a ketch

 72 Bronte's Jane

 73 Fruit exterior

DOWN  

  1 Overwhelmingly

  2 Artery from the left ventricle

  3 Post-Baroque

  4 Place to live

  5 Car loan letters

  6 Gem created by an animal

  7 Rose part

  8 What you do best

  9 Gardner or DuVernay

 10 Covers' covers

 11 Japanese mushroom

 12 City WSW of Milan

 13 Botanical beginnings

 18 Hearing locations?

 22 Subj. with sentence diagrams

 26 Sound of admiration

 27 (I can't believe you said that!)

 29 Very loud, in music

 31 "Gangnam Style" singer

 32 Bitter beer, briefly

 34 Obvious

 35 Bugling animal

 37 Lasciviousness

 38 "___ beyond me"

 39 Request

 41 Rightmost compass point

 46 Hearty laugh syllable

 49 Cigar waste

 51 Pants part

 52 Relatives, informally

 53 "In an ___ world ..."

 54 Back in style

 55 "Who's there?" to "Knock knock!"

 56 Layabout

 58 Specially trained group

 59 Notoriously unsuccessful car

 63 Pile

 65 Brief sleep

 67 "___ tried everything!"

Solution


Newspaper headline: Crossword


Posted in: MISCELLANY
