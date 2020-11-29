Crossword for teabreak

PuzzleACROSS
1 "Goldberg Variations" composer J.S.
5 Coders' creations
9 Assists in wrongdoing
14 Hashtag popularized by "The Motto"
15 Chick's sound
16 Place to play
17 Charge per bowling segment?
19 Worship
20 Hopelessly confused
21 Marathon, e.g.
23 Lose traction
24 Dorm workers, briefly
25 Source of bowling alley noise?
28 In that case
30 Thickening agent
31 ___ de gallo
33 Shoe part opposite the toe
36 Photo tint
40 With 43-Across, the two components of a certain bowling score?
42 Start of some music genre names
43 See 40-Across
44 Crimean vacation spot
45 Vodka in a blue bottle
47 Dawn's counterpart
48 Words to an "old chap"
50 Home of the KGB
52 Beginning bowler's milestone?
57 Drink cubes
60 Pindaric poems
61 Did some weeding
62 In front
64 Admit to graduate school
66 Challenging targets for a bowler?
68 Buddhist concept symbolized by an endless knot
69 Mountain stat.
70 Parcel of farmland
71 Boat smaller than a ketch
72 Bronte's Jane
73 Fruit exteriorDOWN
1 Overwhelmingly
2 Artery from the left ventricle
3 Post-Baroque
4 Place to live
5 Car loan letters
6 Gem created by an animal
7 Rose part
8 What you do best
9 Gardner or DuVernay
10 Covers' covers
11 Japanese mushroom
12 City WSW of Milan
13 Botanical beginnings
18 Hearing locations?
22 Subj. with sentence diagrams
26 Sound of admiration
27 (I can't believe you said that!)
29 Very loud, in music
31 "Gangnam Style" singer
32 Bitter beer, briefly
34 Obvious
35 Bugling animal
37 Lasciviousness
38 "___ beyond me"
39 Request
41 Rightmost compass point
46 Hearty laugh syllable
49 Cigar waste
51 Pants part
52 Relatives, informally
53 "In an ___ world ..."
54 Back in style
55 "Who's there?" to "Knock knock!"
56 Layabout
58 Specially trained group
59 Notoriously unsuccessful car
63 Pile
65 Brief sleep
67 "___ tried everything!"
SolutionNewspaper headline: Crossword