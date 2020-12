Tyson fights to draw with Roy Jones Jr

Mike Tyson (left) throws a punch in the third round against Roy Jones Jr on Saturday in Los Angeles, California. Photo: VCG

Mike Tyson's return to boxing at age 54 ended in a draw with 51-year-old Roy Jones Jr on Saturday in an eight-round exhibition battle of former heavyweight champions.Fifteen years after retiring with a 2005 loss to journeyman Kevin McBride, Tyson made his comeback at Staples Center in Los Angeles without spectators in a pay-per-view matchup that mixed curiosity and nostalgia.California State Athletic Commission officials required two-minute rounds instead of the usual three-minute rounds, mandated larger than normal 12-ounce gloves, said neither fighter could seek a knockout and declared there could be no official winner in safety moves for the over-50 fighters."Sometimes that two minutes felt like three minutes," Tyson said."I'm glad I got this under my belt and I'm looking forward to doing it again."An "unofficial" panel of former World Boxing Council champions at ringside scored the bout a draw, an outcome that Tyson applauded despite appearing to dominate."I'm good with that," Tyson said, admitting he thought he had won the fight. "Yeah, but I'm good with a draw. The crowd was happy with that."Jones, who looked tired and grabbed Tyson much of the fight, was unhappy at a draw."I ain't never happy with a draw. I dont do draw," Jones said, admitting that Tyson hurt him throughout the bout, particularly with body blows."If he hits you with his head, punches, body shots, it don't matter, everything hurts. Body shots definitely took a toll. Body shots are what makes you exhausted."Tyson, who entered 50-6 with 44 knockouts, lost 100 pounds and began training again, his desire to get back in shape becoming a hunger to strap on the gloves once more.Jones, who entered 66-9 with 47 knockouts, had not fought since a February 2018 cruiserweight victory. He hoped a solid effort against Tyson might set up a fight with 45-year-old Brazilian mixed martial arts star Anderson Silva.