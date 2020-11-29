Sports movie 'Leap' wins big at China's Golden Rooster film awards

Sports movie Leap snatched up three trophies to become the biggest winner at the 33rd edition of the Golden Rooster, which announced its winners on Saturday in the city of Xiamen, East China's Fujian Province.Directed by Peter Chan and starring Gong Li, the movie about the Chinese women's volleyball team claimed the awards for best film, best cinematography and best screenplay.Huang Xiaoming and Yin Xiaotian won best actor and the best supporting actor, respectively, for their performances in The Bravest, a disaster film centering around firefighters.Zhou Dongyu walked away with the best actress title for her role as a victim of school bullying in Better Days, while Yuan Quan earned the best supporting actress for playing a flight attendant in The Captain, a cinematic portrayal of the real-life miraculous emergency landing of a Sichuan Airlines plane in 2018.The best director award went to Wang Rui for his movie Chaogtu with Sarula, about life on the Mongolian prairie.Launched in 1981, the Golden Rooster Awards is a national event sponsored by the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles and the China Film Association.