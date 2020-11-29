Stamps to commemorate German philosopher Friedrich Engels released

A set of commemorative stamps were released on Saturday by the China Post and the National Art Museum of China to commemorate the 200th birthday of German philosopher Friedrich Engels.The stamps designed by Chinese artist Wu Weishan, also president of the National Art Museum of China, feature sketches of the philosopher.The first stamp features a portrait of young Engels with his former residence in the background.The second shows Engels in his later years hard at work, while the Chinese version of The Communist Manifesto and the cover of the Chinese version of Das Kapital can be seen in the background.