Winter scenery across China

A tourist takes picture at the Tianquan Lake scenic spot in Xuyi County, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 28, 2020. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)

A tourist takes picture of colorful leaves at the Nanjing Botanical Garden Mem. Sun Yat-sen in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 28, 2020. (Photo by Su Yang/Xinhua)

Tourists take picture with rimes in the background at the Qianjiang national forest park in Chongqing, southwest China, Nov. 28, 2020. (Photo by Yang Min/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 28, 2020 shows an overview of the Shouxihu Lake scenic spot in Yangzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Qi Liguang/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 28, 2020 shows the morning view over the Mudanjiang River in Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Zhang Chunxiang/Xinhua)