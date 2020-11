Hopefuls line up for the 2021 civil service exam at Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan, capital of Central China's Hubei Province on Sunday. China will recruit 25,700 civil servants to work for 79 central government agencies and 23 institutions directly under them in 2021. About 1.57 million are qualified to take the exam, making the competitive ratio 61:1. Photo:IC

RELATED ARTICLES: China removes regulations stipulating dismissal of civil servants who exceed child limit