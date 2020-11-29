GT investigates: Will cold-chain imports trigger new wave of COVID-19 in China?

'Necessary at the moment'

Testing, testing, and more testing! It has become one of China's major lessons learned from the hard-fought battle against the coronavirus. However, some Western media and public opinion are stirring controversy about the testing of packaging, including questioning whether the enhanced measures on cold-chain and imports amount to "an unfair trade barrier."

While Chinese food markets are holding their nerves in scrutinizing every piece of imported product to reduce risks, a growing number of Chinese consumers are cautiously avoiding purchasing imported foods, with some giving preference to domestic-made food instead.

In a Hema Fresh supermarket in Wuhan, Global Times reporters recently saw a small container of imported fresh food surrounded by a blue isolation strip. Disinfectant solution and gloves were placed on a small table nearby for customers. Every few meters on the container, there was a label showing that the goods had been "monitored and guaranteed", nucleic acid tested and processed under the SSOP hygiene standard.

There are also large discounts on imported cold-chain food while local customers have become much more reluctant to take any risks after going through the most unforgettable days of city lockdown early this year as Wuhan was the hardest-hit city in China.

Even though the city has emerged from the outbreak and embraced a fresh start after the outbreak was brought under control in April, many local residents hold a cautious attitude in their daily lives, especially after news of imported products triggering sporadic outbreaks in some of other cities.

One anonymous health official in Wuhan told the Global Times in a recent interview that they had received several phone calls from local residents in Wuhan asking what to do with the imported frozen meat in their refrigerators that they were afraid to open, and asked if the government could take them away.

Given the decreasing demand, merchants and traders have also been adjusting their business plans by reducing the imports, and some "don't dare to take any risks."

"People in Wuhan who lived through those difficult days know that our current life is hard won. The country has invested so much and the local residents have paid a big price," the owner of a wholesale business that sells frozen beef and mutton at the Baishazhou market in Wuhan, told the Global Times.

He said he has not imported any more products since Wuhan's lockdown on January 23 and that he still has some stock that was imported from New Zealand and Australia before the outbreak.

"We don't dare to take risks by importing cold-chain products for the sake of short-term benefits," said the owner surnamed Zhang.

While many see the heightened measures by Chinese civil aviation authorities, ports and freight transportation operators for imported shipments to minimize the risk of infection as "normal and necessary," some of the frozen product importers and forwarders admitted that they felt the pinch of the pandemic.

In the Tianjin International Trade and Shipping Service Center in Binhai, where many people were handling import or export application papers for local customs, Zhang, a customs declaration specialist, had just finished his work.

"We do have higher costs now because they are cold-chain containers, which need freezing and other conditions. Each cold-chain container costs around 1,000 yuan ($152.3) to 2,000 yuan per day, we have more than 100 containers on hold, which means we lose more than 100,000 yuan per day, which is a big number for us," Zhang said.

And some clients have required transfer of their products in Shanghai port or Qingdao port, where the process can save a bit of time, the industry insider noted.

"Despite the additional time and effort, I understand it is quite necessary at the moment," Zhang said."

The coronavirus has been ferociously "beating our door, threatening us and is at the edge of breaking in," Wu, the top CDC expert, told the Global Times when referring to the transmission of virus through international freight and cold-chain imports.

This winter, the world faces a highly challenging test, Wu said, noting that China has accumulated experiences over the past 11 months including early monitoring and minimizing the risks, and taking effective measures.

"We are confident in passing this test, and will never let the epidemic happen again," he said.