China supports Pakistan enhancing trade with ASEAN countries

China-ASEAN Photo:VCG

China supports Pakistan enhancing its trade with other ASEAN member countries, Gwadar Pro reported on Sunday quoting Pakistan's ambassador Moin Ul Haq.The ambassador stated this during his meeting with Pakistani entrepreneurs and traders based in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and Guangdong Province of China on the sideline of the ongoing 17th China ASEAN Expo.According to the report, he informed that President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi addressed the opening session of the 17th CAEXPO along with leaders of ASEAN member countries. He said that the participation of Pakistan in the CAEXPO as a special cooperation partner is an extremely important opportunity."We have also a historical tie with ASEAN countries. So, having cooperation with China and ASEAN countries is very beneficial for Pakistan economic development," he added.Pakistan has set up its pavilion at CAEXPO, which will enable Pakistan to enhance trade not only with China but also with ASEAN countries.Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, entrepreneurs from Pakistan were not able to participate in this year's CAEXPO. However, the Ambassador expressed the hope that next year Pakistan will be invited again as a special partner country in the 18th CAEXPO.The business community thanked the ambassador for supports to set up booths at the Expo.They also shared their problems and gave useful suggestions to further improve trade and people to people relation between China and Pakistan.The Consul General of Pakistan to Guangzhou Dr. Diyar Khan and Commercial Counsellor Muhammad Irfan were also present.