Persimmon harvest season has begun in Pakistan recently. People are harvesting persimmons in the northwest city of Peshawar.

A man packs harvested persimmons in northwest Pakistan's Peshawar on Nov. 28, 2020. (Photo: Xinhua)

A man harvests persimmons in northwest Pakistan's Peshawar on Nov. 28, 2020. (Photo: Xinhua)

