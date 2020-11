A man sits on a boat on a flooded street following heavy rains in Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate, Kuwait, on Nov. 29, 2020. Heavy rains hit Kuwait on Saturday evening and Sunday morning. (Photo: Xinhua)

Vehicles are seen on a flooded street following heavy rains in Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate, Kuwait, on Nov. 29, 2020. Heavy rains hit Kuwait on Saturday evening and Sunday morning. (Photo: Xinhua)

A man walks through a flooded street following heavy rains in Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate, Kuwait, on Nov. 29, 2020. Heavy rains hit Kuwait on Saturday evening and Sunday morning. (Photo: Xinhua)

Vehicles are seen on a flooded street following heavy rains in Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate, Kuwait, on Nov. 29, 2020. Heavy rains hit Kuwait on Saturday evening and Sunday morning. (Photo: Xinhua)