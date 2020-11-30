Christmas tree set up in front of Berlin's Brandenburg Gate

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/11/30 10:35:04

Photo taken on Nov. 29, 2020 shows a Christmas tree with light chains in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, capital of Germany. This year's Christmas tree set up in front of Berlin's Brandenburg Gate is a 15m high white fir from German state Thuringia. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

