Snow scenery of Huoshan Mountain in east China

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/11/30 10:50:42

Photo taken on Nov. 29, 2020 shows the snow scenery of Huoshan Mountain in Lu'an City, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Photo taken on Nov. 29, 2020 shows the snow scenery of Huoshan Mountain in Lu'an City, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Photo taken on Nov. 29, 2020 shows the snow scenery of Huoshan Mountain in Lu'an City, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Photo taken on Nov. 29, 2020 shows the snow scenery of Huoshan Mountain in Lu'an City, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus