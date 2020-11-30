Snow scenery of Huoshan Mountain in east China

Photo taken on Nov. 29, 2020 shows the snow scenery of Huoshan Mountain in Lu'an City, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on Nov. 29, 2020 shows the snow scenery of Huoshan Mountain in Lu'an City, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on Nov. 29, 2020 shows the snow scenery of Huoshan Mountain in Lu'an City, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on Nov. 29, 2020 shows the snow scenery of Huoshan Mountain in Lu'an City, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo: Xinhua)