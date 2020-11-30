High school students wearing face masks study in an outdoor area at a school in central Israeli city of Modiin, on Nov. 29, 2020. On Sunday, high school classes in Israel resumed in cities and towns defined as "green" or "yellow," with a low morbidity level of the virus. (Photo: Xinhua)

