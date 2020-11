In pics: tannery in Morocco’s Marrakech

People work at a tannery in the old city of Marrakech, Morocco, on Nov. 29, 2020. Marrakech is known for its leather goods. (Photo: Xinhua)

A man works at a tannery in the old city of Marrakech, Morocco, on Nov. 29, 2020. Marrakech is known for its leather goods.(Photo: Xinhua)

People work at a tannery in the old city of Marrakech, Morocco, on Nov. 29, 2020. Marrakech is known for its leather goods. (Photo: Xinhua)

A man works at a tannery in the old city of Marrakech, Morocco, on Nov. 29, 2020. Marrakech is known for its leather goods. (Photo: Xinhua)