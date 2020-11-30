Treasury Wine shares plunge another 12 percent following China's anti-dumping measures

Bottles of Penfolds Grange, made by Australian wine maker Penfolds and owned by Australia's Treasury Wine Estates, sit on a shelf for sale at a wine shop in central Sydney, Australia, August 4, 2014. (Xinhua/REUTERS)

Australian wine producer Treasury Wine saw its shares drop another 12 percent on Monday, after China imposed temporary anti-dumping measures last Friday.The company's share had already plunged 11 percent on Friday, when a preliminary ruling by China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) imposed provisional anti-dumping measures in the form of deposits on wine imported from Australia, with the deposits ranging from 107.1 to 212.1 percent.The anti-dumping tariffs, at 169 percent, took effect on Saturday and are expected to remain in effect until August, 2021.Under the weight of the anti-dumping duties, Treasury Wine made an announcement on Monday to divest Penfolds, one of its best-known labels, as part of an emergency plan to seek new markets after China's anti-dumping duties.Treasury Wine's stock price has dropped a staggering 43 percent so far this year, under the negative influence of a souring relationship between China and Australia.China is Australia's number one wine export market by value. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, China imported AU$3 billion ($2.2 billion) worth of Australian wine in the first three quarters of the year, up 4 percent year-on-year, Australia's public broadcaster ABC reported, citing industry reports.As of June 30, Australian wine exports to China increased 0.7 percent year-on-year, and accounted for 37 percent of total wine imports in China, far exceeding the imports of other major wine producers such as France, Chile and Italy.Global Times