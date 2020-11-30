Annual Santa Parade held in Auckland, New Zealand

A float is seen on the street during the Farmers Santa Parade in Auckland, New Zealand, Nov. 29, 2020. (Photo: Xinhua)

People take part in the Farmers Santa Parade in Auckland, New Zealand, Nov. 29, 2020. (Photo: Xinhua)

A float is seen on the street during the Farmers Santa Parade in Auckland, New Zealand, Nov. 29, 2020. (Photo: Xinhua)

A float is seen on the street during the Farmers Santa Parade in Auckland, New Zealand, Nov. 29, 2020. (Photo: Xinhua)

Tens of thousands of people lined in Auckland CBD to celebrate New Zealand's largest Santa Parade on Sunday despite rainy weather and fears around COVID-19.The Farmers Santa Parade in Auckland, which began 86 years ago in 1934, has become an annual tradition today for families and children across New Zealand to celebrate Christmas and enjoy the summer season.Although weather forecast showers during the parade, many people came to the parade, prepared with umbrellas and raincoats. Smiles and cheers were all along the diverse array of cartoon floats and festooned vehicles.Auckland Santa parade was one of the few Christmas parades happening internationally this year. New Zealand is currently at COVID-19 Alert Level one with no restrictions of public gatherings.Face masks were not required at the event. However, organisers have COVID-19 contact tracing QR code attached to lamp posts throughout the 1.6 kilometres' parade route.