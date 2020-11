"World's loneliest elephant" at Islamabad zoo heading to Cambodia sanctuary

Kaavan, the only Asian elephant in Pakistan is headed for a wildlife sanctuary in Cambodia after his miserable condition following the death of his companion in 2012, which has resulted in depression and other mental issues for the pachyderm.Dubbed as "the world's loneliest elephant," male elephant Kaavan, who was gifted by Sri Lanka in 1985 at the age of 1, spent most of his life at the Islamabad zoo.

Officials try to move Kaavan, Pakistan's only Asian elephant into a crate at the Marghazar Zoo in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan on Nov. 29, 2020. (Photo: Xinhua)

