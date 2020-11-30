University student sparks online controversy after claiming she engaged in prostitution

Photo: IC





A university student in East China's Zhejiang Province drew controversy online after claiming that she was engaged in prostitution and casual hook-ups with some of her school mates by writing a "diary" on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo, with some of her diary entries sparking heated discussions online.Zhejiang A&F University (ZAFU) confirmed Sunday in an announcement on Weibo that the young girl is a new student at the school. She has since been hospitalized and is receiving medical treatment in a psychiatric hospital in Hangzhou, the capital city of Zhejiang, with her family accompanying her, ZAFU said.The school said that a working group has been set up to investigate the student's situation. However, the school has not been reached by the Global Times as of press time.The student's diaries have already been removed and her Weibo account has been deleted. In her "diary" entries, she wrote that she often had had casual sex with her fellow students at the university, including a football captain, the class president and vice president of a drama club, and also engaged in prostitution, with some people from outside the school, via a "broker," according to screenshots from her diary circulating around online.The diary also indicates that she is possibly bisexual and maybe hypersexual — or addicted to sex.The school's announcement also drew criticism as many questioned how the school failed to involve the police if it's confirmed that the girl suffers from a mental illness."If she is mentally ill, then all those who had sex with her have taken advantage of her and her poor mental situation," a netizen commented."Why did you only send the girl to a psychiatric hospital, instead of involving the police to investigate the male students involved?" another said.The diary, which notes down the details of her sexual experiences in explicit detail, caused wide controversy online. Many, in fact, criticized the young woman, as a university student, for "degrading herself."Others, however, reacted with much more sympathy, suggesting that she could have suffered from mental illnesses because of possible traumatic experiences when growing up."I hope everything in the diary is just made up," a netizen commented.