Massacre in northeast Nigeria kills at least 110

At least 110 people were killed in a weekend attack on farm workers in northeast Nigeria blamed on jihadists, the UN humanitarian coordinator in the country said on Sunday, making it the deadliest raid on civilians in 2020.The attack, in a state gripped by a jihadist insurgency for more than 10 years, took place the same day as long-delayed local elections in the state."I am outraged and horrified by the gruesome attack against civilians carried out by non-state armed groups in villages near Borno State capital Maiduguri," Edward Kallon said in a statement."At least 110 civilians were ruthlessly killed and many others were wounded in this attack."Initial tolls indicated 43 and then at least 70 dead from Saturday's massacre.Some locals blamed the attack on Boko Haram fighters, but Bulama Bukarti, an analyst with the Tony Blair Institute, said the rival IS-affiliated Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) were more active in the area."ISWAP is the likely culprit," he tweeted.Kallon, in his statement, said: "The incident is the most violent direct attack against innocent civilians this year.""I call for the perpetrators of this heinous and senseless act to be brought to justice," he added.The violence centered on the village of Koshobe near Maiduguri, with assailants targeting farm workers harvesting rice fields. One pro-government anti-jihadist militia said the assailants tied up the laborers and slit their throats.Kallon said the assailants also targeted other communities in the area.AFP