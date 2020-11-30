Learning Chinese

/ (shànɡyǐn)A: I know of an addictive thing, you will never guess what it is.我知道一件上瘾的事情,你一定想不到。(wǒzhīdào yíjiàn shànɡyǐnde shìqínɡ, nǐyídìnɡ xiǎnɡbùdào.)B: Is it food or drink? What's the new product?是吃喝方面的吗？有什么新产品了？(shìchīhē fānɡmiàndema? yǒushénme xīnchǎnpǐnle?)A: A guy in Sichuan Province broke the world record by walking on his hands. He used to do it to decompress from stress during the college entrance examination, but he became addicted.四川有位小伙倒立走路破世界纪录,他本来在高考期间为了解压练习,结果上瘾了。(sìchuān yǒuwèi xiǎohuǒ dàolì zǒulù pòshìjièjìlù, tāběnlái zàiɡāokǎo qījiān wèile jiěyāliànxí, jiéɡuǒ shànɡyǐnle.)B: What? Can you break a record by walking on your hands?什么？倒立走路也能破纪录？(shén me? dàolì zǒulù yěnénɡ pòjìlù?)A: It has been seven years since he started doing so in 2013, and he also broke the Guinness World Record for walking 100 meters on his hands.他从2013年坚持到现在已经7年,期间还打破了100米倒立走路世界吉尼斯记录。(tācónɡ èrlínɡyīsānnián jiānchí dàoxiànzài yǐjīnɡ qīnián, qījiānháidǎpòle yībǎimǐ dàolì zǒulù shìjiè jínísī jìlù.)B: This is incredible.这也太不可思议了。(zhèyětàibùkěsīyìle.)A: It's hard for me to even walk 5,000 steps a day and he has walked on his hands for so many years.我连每天走够5000步都很难做到,他居然坚持倒立走路这么多年。(wǒlián měitiān zǒuɡòu wǔqiānbù dōuhěnnán zuòdào, tājūrán jiānchí dàolì zǒulù zhème duōnián.)

Illustration: Liu Xidan/GT