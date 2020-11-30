RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Happy birthday:The opportunity to begin something new is right around the corner. Make sure you get out and socialize tonight, or else you will miss out on this amazing chance. Love and romance will be highlighted. Your lucky numbers: 1, 2, 4, 12, 17.Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)When you are faced with an unfamiliar situation, it will prove useful to call upon those with more experience than yourself. Do not bottle your feelings up inside or you may come to regret it down the line. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)Always remain open to having more friends in your life. If someone offers you the opportunity to head out, don't pass it up. Even if you do not meet any one new, you will still have fun. ✭✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Calm seas mean you can take a break for a few days. While there will be some roadblocks, they won't prove to be a challenge for you. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)You will be presented today with an opportunity to make some progress in your professional field. Including friends in your plans will make everything better. ✭✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)While others hesitate, you should charge forward. Acting quickly will enable you to get a leg up on the competition today. The signs point to good fortune when it comes to financial matters. This is a good time for business investments. ✭✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Miscommunication may put a relationship under some stress. It would behoove you to be very diplomatic in how you put things. You may have to act before you are fully prepared today, but sometimes you just have to take a risk. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)Your financial luck is about to fade. You should take steps to tighten your spending. This doesn't mean you have to abandon having fun, you just have to redefine what fun means to you. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)A close friend will be a great ally when it comes to facing challenges today. A quick rundown of your monthly expenses will allow you to put a bit more money aside. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Your natural curiosity will lead you to make an interesting discovery. Lady Luck will favor communication today. Taking the time to explain things in an easy to understand manner will help you avoid a major catastrophe. ✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)Approaching life with a positive attitude will help you navigate tough situations without an emotional scratch. The more responsibilities you take on at work, the more invaluable you will be. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)A minor mistake may have you feeling upset, but this is really just a small hiccup that will soon be forgotten by everyone. ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Although a dark cloud is hanging on the horizon, do not waste too much energy worrying about it as things are not as bad as they seem. ✭✭✭